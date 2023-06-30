Morgan Wallen makes Ford Field performance look easy

Riding a hot streak that has seen his single "Last Night" top Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the last nine weeks — overall it has notched 12 weeks atop the chart — Morgan Wallen cruised into Ford Field on Thursday night for his first of two sold-out performances at the Detroit Lions' place of residence.

The country music superstar breezily performed for 100 minutes before a crowd clad in cutoff sleeves, denim and cowboy boots. He returns to the downtown stadium on Friday, where another crowd of roughly 55,000-plus — official crowd figures were not available following Thursday's concert — awaits the 30-year-old superstar.

Thursday's concert was the Tennessee native's fourth concert back following a doctor-ordered six week vocal rest, after he was diagnosed with vocal fold trauma in early May.

He was in fine form, sporting a backward baseball cap and a crispy white T-shirt most of the night, as he rolled through songs from 2021's "Dangerous: The Double Album" and this year's blockbuster "One Thing at a Time."

"One Thing at a Time" is the country's current No. 1 album, and it has spent a total of 14 weeks perched atop Billboard's Top 200 albums tally, more than any other album in the last decade. (The last artist who topped the chart longer was Adele with "21," which was No. 1 for 24 weeks in 2011 and 2012.) Thursday marked the second time this month that Ford Field has hosted an artist while their album was No. 1 in the country, following Taylor Swift's two-night stand on June 9 and 10.

Like the Swift concerts, Wallen's fans came armed and ready to sing, both with and at the artist. But Wallen's show was a much more straightforward affair, with relatively stripped down production, aside from the plumes of fire that shot into the air throughout the night, a heavy dose of rock and roll flair for the country evening.

Wallen, for his part, is more baseball cap country than cowboy hat country, and a fair number of songs — including "Sunrise," "Cowgirls" and "Wasted on You" — are built on hip-hop drum beds, while "Last Night," which came late in the show, features a heavy dose of hip-hop cadence in its delivery. Baseball cap country is more reflective of the world outside country music and acknowledges those influences on country music; it's a melting pot of Hank Williams, Jr., Nelly and Metallica, and Wallen's pre-show playlist (which included songs by Queens of the Stone Age, Tom Petty, AC/DC and Eminem) reflected this reality.

This review is developing...

agraham@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @grahamorama