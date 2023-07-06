The Eagles return to Little Caesars Arena with 'Long Goodbye' tour

Classic rock titans the Eagles return to Little Caesars Arena Oct. 13 as part of their "Long Goodbye" tour.

Billed as a final tour that is expected to continue into 2025, the dates include fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Steely Dan. The lineup for the Eagles features original member Don Henley, longtime guitarist Joe Walsh and longtime bassist Timothy B. Schmit, plus Vince Gill and Deacon Frey.

Frey is the son of late Eagles founder and Detroit native Glen Frey, who died in 2016.

A chart-topping, record-breaking rock group formed in 1971, the Eagles were last at Little Caesars Arena in March 2022.

Tickets for the Oct. 13 date at LCA go on sale at 10 a.m. July 14 at 313presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets and VIP packages are on sale Wednesday.