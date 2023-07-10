Madonna rescheduling tour dates after falling ill: 'I'll be back!'

Madonna's Celebration Tour, which was due to hit Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 5, is postponing its launch and will now likely kick off in Europe in October, with North American dates to follow.

That's what the superstar said in an update posted to her social media channels on Monday.

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" the Michigan-bred superstar wrote in the message to fans. "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe."

The tour postponement was confirmed Monday by promoter Live Nation. "Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible," the promoter said in a release. "Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced."

Madonna was forced to pause her tour last month after developing a bacterial infection which caused her to spend several days in the ICU.

The singer's massive 84-date Celebration Tour, which commemorates the 40th anniversary of her world-dominating music career, was set to kick off July 15 in Vancouver.

Current routing has the 27-date European leg of her tour set to begin Oct. 14 in London, with four shows in five days at the O2 Arena. After concerts across the continent, those dates wrap with two more shows at the O2 on Dec. 5 and 6, with US performances starting Dec. 13 in New York. It is unclear whether those dates will hold.

In her note, Madonna thanked her fans for their positive energy, prayers and words of healing. "I have felt your love," she said. "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

She said after falling ill, she thought of her children, and then her fans and those who have worked hard to create her show.

"I hate to disappoint anyone," she said.

The Celebration tour was announced in January, and the Aug. 5 Detroit concert was set to mark Madonna's debut at Little Caesars Arena. Her last local concert was in Oct. 2015 at Joe Louis Arena.

