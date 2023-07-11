Jack White calls celebrities who 'normalize' Trump 'disgusting'

Grammy-winning musician and native Detroiter Jack White has reminded his followers that he is disgusted by people who schmooze with twice-impeached former President Donald Trump.

On Monday, White called out on his Instagram page actors Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg, comedian Joe Rogan and celebrity chef Guy Fieri, and said they are "disgusting" and so are others who are "normalizing" Trump.

"Anybody who 'normalizes' or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of (expletive) Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book," White told his 612,000 followers. "That's you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri.

"This is a statement from me," White added, "not a discussion/debate."

White's statement came after the celebrities rubbed elbows on Saturday with Trump at UFC 290, a mixed marshal arts event in Nevada, while the former president was campaigning for a second term in Las Vegas and Iowa.

It also comes as all six Republicans who serve in the U.S. House endorsed Trump for another term.

The four celebrities could not be reached for comment.

This is not the first time that White, who lives in Nashville, has criticized others for supporting Trump.

White pulled his record label, Third Man Records, off Twitter last year after billionaire businessman Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 million and reinstated the Twitter account of Trump. Ten months earlier, previous Twitter officials permanently barred the former president from the social media platform after the Jan. 6 riots, stating his posts could potentially incite more violence.

"Shame on you for giving trump and other professional liars the platform you are now in control of, and shame on anyone who does," White wrote after Musk reinstated Trump.

