It was a bad day: Ice Cube's Little Caesars Arena concert canceled

Ice Cube's Aug. 12 concert at Little Caesars Arena has been canceled, venue operators announced Wednesday.

No reason was given for the cancelation. Tickets can be refunded at point of purchase, and tickets purchased by phone or online will be automatically refunded, according to a release from 313Presents.

The show was originally set to feature guests DJ Quik, Suga Free, Twista and Millyz. Scarface, 2 Chainz and Trick Trick were later added to the bill.

The concert was tied to the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 13. BIG3 was founded in 2017 by Ice Cube and entertainment exec Jeff Kwatinetz.

agraham@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @grahamorama