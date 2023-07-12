Post Malone delivers rock star energy, hip-hop swagger at sold-out Pine Knob concert

Post Malone opened his sold-out concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Tuesday wearing an Insane Clown Posse jersey and he closed the 1-hour, 40-minute show in a Bob Seger T-shirt.

Aside from representing two very different sides of the Detroit music spectrum, the disparity between the two artists illustrated, in a sense, the progression of Post Malone's career since his 2016 debut, from hip-hop upstart to laid back rock and roller. And he showed all sides of his varied persona during his vibrant 24-song set, which fell on a sticky summer night and teased the arrival of his upcoming fifth album, "Austin," due out later this month.

Posty, as he's known by the 15,000-plus fans who chanted his nickname before, during and after the show, hit the stage at Pine Knob joined by a five-member band and a four-piece string section, the first time he's toured with a live backing band. All young players, they vibed out on stage just as much as the artist himself, at times resembling a group of contest winners who couldn't believe they were sharing a stage with their hero.

The band gave a muscular alt-rock crunch to opener "Better Now," which Malone augmented with a screamo vocal presentation. The vibe and energy was palpable, which he rolled into "Wow," which was also given a distorted rock makeover, even while backed by a hip-hop drum track.

