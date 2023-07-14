Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One and more to celebrate hip-hop's 50th at the Fox

Detroit — Hip-hop has evolved from rhythms and rhymes to gold chains and a golden anniversary.

The celebration of hip-hop music and its 50th anniversary comes to Detroit's Fox Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, with a robust concert, featuring some of the genre’s biggest names from the golden era, including Rakim, KRS-One, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh and EPMD.

"It’s great. Detroit is a city that always showed me love, and I’ve always loved coming there, whether it be Chene Park, Joe Louis Arena or the Fox — wherever," Kane said last week in an interview with Tune-Up Man on 105.9 KISS-FM. "It’s always a great turnout and they always show love, and I always love performing there."

The event also will honor 50 Detroit dignitaries of hip-hop with a medley of local performers, including Awesome Dre — the first Detroit hip-hop artist to sign with a major label, Priority Records, in 1989 — Big Herk, Miz Korona, Esham, Detroit's Most Wanted and Drunken Master, among others.

Derrick Kearney, with 2D Productions and AD Entertainment, is a co-promoter of the event and wanted to honor the luminaries of hip-hop and add some Detroit flavor to the mix. That sentiment birthed the idea of the concert, with both a national foundation and a local slant.

"It was very important because I knew over a year ago that this was getting ready to happen virally across the country," Kearney said. "So, I was ahead of it and I wanted to make sure that we planned it for the Detroit version of it because we knew it was going to take place in all the other urban cities, and I know how saturated Detroit is in the market of concerts, so we planned it five months ago.

"We were able to announce it before the Live Nations and all your big companies and big promoters got hold to it, and by me having six of the greatest hip-hop artists out of that circle of old-school legends, to have six of them everybody was like, 'Wow, how did Detroit get this or how did 2D Productions or AD entertainment get that lineup like that?'

"So Live Nation, I was talking to a lot of them over that time and it just came to fruition. Here we are now, five months later, for this celebration, and then with the Detroit version of it, which is really big for our culture here. To have Detroit and New York on the same stage at the historic Fox Theater, that's just fantastic."

Honoring the history

Hip-hop has its roots in New York, and as it spread across the world, there have been many touchpoints with other music genres and pop culture. Early critics assumed hip-hop was a fad and that it wouldn't last as long as it has, but the music and the culture have defied those estimations.

It's gone from "The Message" by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five to a ubiquitous presence in all areas of commercials and advertising, TV, fashion, language and every aspect of pop culture.

That means a lot, especially to Detroit artist Awesome Dre, who is an icon in the Detroit hip-hop scene.

"Longevity. We put out our first real record in 1987, but I've been down with hip-hop, since I was a kid, I'm a B-boy first, so I was breakdancing, popping, locking, gliding and funkateering," he said. "I was a dancer before I picked up a mic, so I was a B-boy, and I used to like to draw, too. I never did graffiti, but I did artwork; I used to draw flyers for the MCs for talent shows and things like that before I really became an MC."

Kane, who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, wasn't just limited to his local area. He found inspiration in a Detroit connection to develop his swagger and style, which is a hallmark of his performances. He still performs with high-energy dances, and, at age 54, he hasn't lost a step.

"Since I was a child, I was a big fan of Marvin Gaye, so I was always fascinated with music early on," Kane said. "I’m not saying it’s never about the money. When we were doing it, it wasn’t about the money; it was about showcasing your talent and trying to be the best at your craft."

Throughout the evolution of hip-hop, most of the attention has been on New York and Los Angeles — and to Atlanta, New Orleans and other areas that have made an impact on the music and culture — but Detroit has its own mark, too.

"Detroit has a big place in hip-hop; it's just that we were underground for so long. We didn't have the big markets like L.A. and New York," Big Herk said. "Detroit is a small city, compared to those places, so I think it was more so that L.A. and New York were bigger markets and got a bigger look.

"Detroit has been around for years, and if anybody does the research, they'll see we've been part of hip-hop for a long time — and music, period, with Motown and that whole era."

Detroit is part of hip-hop, and the city will get a chance to honor its local roots and some of the icons, all at once.

Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Concert

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: 2211 Woodward, Detroit's Fox Theater

More info: Tickets start at $50 and are available at Ticketmaster, 313presents.com and at the Fox box office. Doors open 60 minutes prior to the event.