Ed Sheeran performs quiet Royal Oak Music Theatre concert on eve of Ford Field blowout

At the close of his concert at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Friday, Ed Sheeran climbed down off the stage and plopped himself into the middle of the crowd, where he belted out a pair of songs by himself, no microphone, as fans circled around him.

"Sing with me softly!" he bellowed to the crowd of just under 2,000 fans, who joined him in a hushed chorus of "Afterglow" as a warm, communal spirit filled the room.

You won't get that at Ford Field on Saturday. But that's the beauty of the English superstar's current tour, where he's holding court in a small venue for a lucky group of ticketholders the night before he plays the town's biggest stadium.

And Friday night's two hour concert was a cozy, intimate gathering, the 32-year-old Englishman's smallest local concert to date, in fact. And it was the biggest small concert to hit the nearly 100-year-old neighborhood venue since Adele graced the Royal Oak Music Theatre's stage in May 2011, following the release of her album "21."

The focus of the show was Sheeran's latest album "-," or "Subtract," a downbeat, mostly acoustic affair that deals frankly with themes of grief and loss. Sheeran explained to the crowd that the album, which was released in May, necessitates a scaled down presentation, as its hauntingly personal subject matter won't necessarily play in a stadium setting in front of a crowd craving hits, as it's not filled with crowd-pleasing singalongs or tracks that will bump from car stereos. "People aren't lifting weights to these songs," he said matter-of-factly.

So the crowd was treated to a front-to-back performance of the new album, with lengthy introductions from Sheeran, who explained how a couple of tumultuous events in Feb. 2022, including the death of his friend Jamal Edwards, which inspired several of the songs, including "Eyes Closed" and "End of Youth."

For the album portion of the show — it was divided into "the 'Subtract' hour" and "the happy hour," the latter featuring hits and catalog favorites — Sheeran was joined by a five-piece band and a six-piece string section, the first time he's touring with a full band. (Usually it's just himself and his loop pedals.)

The players helped give full resonance to the sound, and Sheeran was liberal with his microphone time in between songs, telling long stories that made the night feel like a VH1 "Storytellers" session.

Developing...

agraham@detroitnews.com