Eminem joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Ford Field concert

Ed Sheeran brought a special guest on stage with him during his concert at Ford Field on Saturday night: Eminem.

A hoodie-clad Eminem joined Sheeran on stage for a quickie take on "Lose Yourself," followed by a rendition of "Stan."

Detroit," Eminem yelled, "Stand up!"

"Thank you Ed," Em said at the end of the brief two-song appearance. "I appreciate you Detroit. I love you."

He slapped hands with Sheeran, they embraced, and Em raised his fist to the crowd as he was lowered beneath the stage.

"How do you follow that?" Sheeran asked after Em exited the stage. "I don't know about you, but, like, that was pretty awesome."

The pair has collaborated several times in the past: Sheeran appeared on Eminem's 2017 single "River" and his 2020 song "Those Kinda Nights," and Eminem appeared, along with 50 Cent, on Sheeran's track "Remember the Name," from the singer's 2019 album "No. 6 Collaborations Project."

Sheeran's Saturday night show at the Detroit Lions' home followed his Friday night show at the Royal Oak Music Theatre, where he talked about how in the early years of his career, his admiration for Eminem made him want to visit Detroit.

