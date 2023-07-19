Artist Spotlight: Shiva Honey

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Shiva Honey

Sound: Dark, moody, occult

History: A founding member of the non-theistic religious organization the Satanic Temple, Shiva Honey has been a musician from a young age. Her latest project is the band Serpentīnae, which aims to offer "a soundtrack for the sacred Satanic experience," according to her website. ‘‘I wanted to create music that awakens the listener’s inner magic and stirs revolution within them," she said. Shiva Honey has been featured on experimental Industrial band Satanic Planet's self-titled debut album and was also one of the subjects of an episode of CNN's "This is Life with Lisa Ling" called "The Satanists Next Door" (spoiler: many don't actually worship the devil).

The latest: Shiva Honey and Serpentīnae will perform on July 30 at a "surrealist ball" in celebration of the new album "Devotion: Ritual Music for Love, Loss & Desire," which was pressed on opaque gold vinyl at Third Man Records. The event's location will be revealed only to those who purchase tickets in advance, available on her website serpentinae.com.

