Keanu Reeves headed to Detroit with his band, Dogstar

Whoa.

Keanu Reeves' rock band, Dogstar, is headed to Detroit as a part of its first tour in more than two decades.

The trio — guitarist and vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse, and Reeves on bass — is set to perform Dec. 8 at Detroit's Majestic Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and pre-sale tickets are now available through the Majestic's website.

The band, which formed in the early 1990s, recently reunited for its first shows since 2002.

"Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees," the band's first album since 2000's "Happy Ending," is due out Oct. 6.

