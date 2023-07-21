Beyoncé at Ford Field: What to know before the superstar's huge show

Beyoncé hits Ford Field on Wednesday, the superstar singer's local stop for her Renaissance World Tour.

The Detroit date — Queen Bey's third Ford Field engagement, following 2016's Formation World Tour stop and a 2018 show on her On the Run 2 Tour with hubby Jay-Z — comes two and a half weeks into the tour's North American run, which follows seven weeks of European dates.

Here's everything to know to get ready for the concert.

Are tickets still available?

Ticketmaster has plenty of seats available at resale, starting at around $215 apiece, with fees included. (Stubhub has tickets available at similar prices.) There are also tickets available via Ticketmaster in the general admission "Club Renaissance" area for $501 each, and in the even closer B-Hive section, which run $1,401 apiece. (That's face, not resale.) Tickets in the on-stage risers section are available for $3,500 and up.

When does the show start?

Ticket time is 7 p.m., and at previous tour stops, Beyoncé has hit the stage between 8:30 and 9, according to reports. Doors open for the concert at 5:30 p.m.

Are there opening acts?

Nope, not on this tour. The 41-year-old is serving as her own opening act, as it were, performing a 30-minute set of ballads to open the show, before the true show kicks into gear.

How long is the concert?

Shows have been running around the two and a half hour mark, unfolding in six distinct thematic chapters covering about 30 songs from Beyoncé's career, focused heavily on 2022's "Renaissance" album.

How many times has Beyoncé played Detroit?

As a solo act, seven. Beyoncé has twice previously played Ford Field, in 2016 and in 2018 (the latter as part of her On the Run 2 Tour with Jay-Z), she played the Palace of Auburn Hills on her solo tours in Aug. 2007, July 2009 and July 2013, and she performed with Alicia Keys and Missy Elliot at the Palace on the Verizon Ladies First Tour in 2004. She also played Ford's 100th anniversary birthday celebration in Dearborn in 2003, a set that was broadcast live on Pay-Per-View and featured guest appearances from both Jay-Z and Destiny's Child, and took place a week before the release of her debut album, "Dangerously in Love."

She racked up another half-dozen performances in town with Destiny's Child, including a headlining performance in August 2001 at Pine Knob as part of the Total Request Live Tour (alongside Nelly, Eve and more) and as an opening act for the Backstreet Boys at the Pontiac Silverdome in February 2001.

What are people saying about the Renaissance World Tour?

The New York Times called the concert "visually spectacular, vocally ambitious and sometimes tonally confused," while Variety described it as "over-the-top, yet still elegantly refined, pretty much everything surrounding the show's vocal and visual centerpiece was exquisitely executed and bolder for it."

Are there any Beyoncé-related events happening around the concert?

From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, the Congregation in Detroit is hosting a free Beyoncé Renaissance Party with dancing and drinks, and disco-themed outfits are encouraged. Prior to the concert, downtown bars Old Shillelagh and Greenwich Time Pub are hosting pre-show parties, while PAO Detroit is hosting a Renaissance Party all day Wednesday, starting at 3 p.m. For those who aren't going to the show but know a lot about the singer, Bobcat Bonnie's in Detroit and Keystone Bar & Arcade in Ypsilanti are both hosting Beyoncé trivia the night of the concert. Ford Field is also hosting a pre-show dinner from 5:30-7:30 on Wednesday, with a menu that features lemon herb-crusted airline chicken breast, smoked salmon lollipops and of course, lemonade. Information and tickets, $85, can be found here.

What can and can't I bring into Ford Field?

Ford Field will allow guests to bring bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”; a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar); small clutch bags, camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap, can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options; medically necessary items (including insulin, medication, portable oxygen, small pack coolers and breast pumps); infant items in a clear bag (bottles, formula) are allowed with a child; small compact umbrellas; handheld posters and signs without poles or sticks.

Among the prohibited items are purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, book bags, diaper bags, fanny packs, cinch bags, grocery and paper bags, duffle bags, computer bags or luggage of any kind, beach balls, flags, balloons and more. For full policies, click here.

What if I'm low on juice, are there phone charging stations at Ford Field?

Yep. There are charging stations located around the concourse at Sections 100, 112, 127, 133, 225, 236, Comerica Gridiron Club (Level 3), South Club and in all suites.

Can I bring water into the show?

No. Outside beverages and reusable water bottles are not permitted into the stadium on event day, per Ford Field's website.

Where should I park?

Parking at Ford Field costs $50 and can be pre-purchased here. There are also surface lots available around the stadium at various pricing levels. Don't feel like driving to the show and live in the 586? Hamlin Pub in Shelby Township is running a shuttle bus to the show.

What's the deal with merch?

Tour merch will be available at the show. Don't want to wait or want to get stuff before the show? Amazon has a range of official tour merch available, from T-shirts ($40) to sweatpants ($75) to sweatshirts ($80). Go crazy.

Where's the tour headed after Detroit?

This weekend, Beyoncé plays two concerts at Chicago's Soldier Field, and next weekend she plays two shows at MetLife Stadium outside of New York City. Then she's got another 24 shows to go — including triple headers in Atlanta and Los Angeles — before Renaissance wraps up in Kansas City on Oct. 1.

How does this concert rank with other Ford Field concerts this year?

Official attendance figures were not provided for this month's Ed Sheeran concert, which featured a surprise appearance by Eminem, but that concert pulled approximately 65,000 fans into the stadium. Taylor Swift's two concerts drew a combined 118,661 fans over two nights — around 59,000 fans apiece — and depending on the final stage configurations, Beyoncé's show may be in league with those attendance figures.

There have been a lot of concerts at Ford Field this year, huh?

Yep. So far this year, Ford Field has hosted concerts by Luke Combs, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Ed Sheeran, and Metallica will play two shows at the venue on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12. Together, that's nine concerts this year (both Swift and Wallen played two nights apiece), a record for the venue, and more concerts than Ford Field has hosted the last five years combined.

Beyoncé

7 p.m. Wednesday

Ford Field, 2000 Brush St., Detroit

Ticketmaster.com