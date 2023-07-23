Singer Monica paused Detroit concert after saying she saw a man in the crowd hit a woman

R&B singer Monica paused her performance Saturday in Detroit, saying she saw a man hit a woman in the crowd.

Videos on TikTok and Instagram show Monica on stage at Hart Plaza yelling, "Don't you hit her like that!"

Monica yelled for people in the crowd to remove the man from the event before she climbed off the stage and jumped into the crowd.

While in the crowd she said, "you don't hit no f****** lady like that ... sucker a** n*****!"

Concertgoers recorded the incident on their phones and cheered as Monica went into the crowd.

According to reporting from Detroit Metro Times, the concert continued afterward and Monica apologized on stage for the incident.

Andrus Macdonald, the Riverfront Musical Festivals' spokesperson, thanked Monica for intervening in an emailed statement.

"We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival. Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well.

"We are truly saddened that an event meant to bring joy and unity to our community was marred by an act of violence. We strongly condemn any form of violence, particularly against women, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure that the individual involved is held accountable.

"To our festival-goers, the well-being and safety of our audience, artists, and staff are always our top priority. We would also like to commend our attendees for their patience and understanding throughout this event. Your cheers of support for Monica truly embodies the spirit of our community and the music we celebrate," Macdonald said.

