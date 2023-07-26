Artist Spotlight: Caleb(19)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Caleb(19) or Caleb

Sound: Modern hip-hop, rap

History: Caleb(19) is a 22-year-old Detroit native who is trying to carve out his space in the city's rap scene. The musician is also a fashion entrepreneur. His clothing brand, Juvenile Garments, focuses on custom, futuristic pieces.

The latest: Caleb recently released the hip-hop singles "Juvi" and "Way2High" with videos on YouTube from Third Eye Vizn. Next week Caleb will release his latest full length album "Still 19" on Aug. 4. Follow him on social media at instagram.com/1caleb9 and hear his music on Apple Music and Spotify.

Melody Baetens