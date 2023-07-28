Do you know this mystery woman? Third Man Records is asking for help finding her family

One item in the Third Man Records garage sale auction that's running online now through Sunday is full of mystery and has been for decades.

It's a large black-and-white portrait of a Black woman that stands more than five-feet tall and three-feet wide. The historic photo is part of several items Third Man Records is auctioning off including several pieces of White Stripes' memorabilia and Jack White's personal 2013 Tesla Model S.

Before the auction ends Sunday, Third Man is giving one last crack at finding the mystery woman's family or loved ones.

"If memory serves, Jack White found this in the garbage sometime in the 1990s. I have a memory of this oval spending some time at the Third Man Upholstery shop in the Pioneer Building (2679 East Grand Boulevard, Detroit) but then also everywhere Jack has lived since then," Third Man Records archivist Ben Blackwell wrote in a Third Man Records Instagram post about the mysterious portrait.

"The photo was clearly already old when it was discovered, but we have no further backstory to it. Given the size ... it definitely lends itself to the theory that the woman depicted here, whomever she may be, is IMPORTANT. I am DYING to know who she is. What’s her story? What’d she do? Why was such a big photo ever printed of her in the first place? It could not have been cheap to make this."

Blackwell asks that anyone with information on who this woman was contact detroitstore@thirdmanrecords.com.

The online auction, hosted by Everything But the House, features many rare and interesting items from Jack White's world, including the acoustic guitar used in the White Stripes' video "We're Going to be Friends" and his Ernie Ball St. Vincent guitar used on the Boarding House Reach solo tour. White's Tesla is up to $32,000 after nearly 50 bids.

The auction runs through 8:30 p.m. Sunday. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Clark Park Coalition of Southwest Detroit.

