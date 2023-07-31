Cardi B throws microphone at concertgoer who hurled drink at her onstage in Las Vegas

Christi Carras

Cardi B threw her microphone at a concertgoer who hurled their drink at her while she was performing in Las Vegas on Saturday.

A viral video of the incident shows someone in the audience at Drai’s Beachclub flinging the contents of their drink cup directly at the “I Like It” rapper, who flinches upon getting splashed before chucking her mic at the concertgoer. Cardi B can be seen shouting from the stage at the person who targeted her as security guards close in on them.

The Grammy winner was performing her hit song “Bodak Yellow” at Drai’s Beachclub when she got sprayed. She is among a growing number of musicians – including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Drake, Steve Lacy and Harry Styles – who have recently been hit by projectiles onstage.

This did not mark the first time Cardi B tossed her mic during a performance this weekend.

In footage from her show at Drai’s Nightclub on Friday, the “Hustlers” star can be seen throwing her microphone across the catwalk stage after the backing track for her song “I Like It” was cut short and she finished the performance a cappella.

It’s unclear who – if anyone – was struck by the flying mic. But a number of TikTok users speculated that Cardi B threw the mic because she was angry at the DJ for stopping the music early.

A representative for Cardi B did not immediately respond Sunday to The Times’ request for comment.

Cardi B played Drai’s shortly after releasing a new single, “Jealousy,” with her husband and fellow rapper Offset. The couple’s latest collab seems to allude to cheating allegations Offset recently leveled against Cardi B.

The “Up” hitmaker and the Migos star have been married for nearly six years and share two children: Kulture, 5, and Wave, 1.