Watch: Eminem brings boxer Terence Crawford to ring with 'Lose Yourself' in Las Vegas

Eminem was in Las Vegas over the weekend, bringing boxer Terence Crawford to the ring for his Saturday night bout against Errol Spence Jr. at T-Mobile Arena.

Em acted as Spence's hype man, escorting him to the ring while "Lose Yourself" blasted throughout the arena. The fight was broadcast live on Showtime.

“Las Vegas, make some noise for the next undisputed welterweight champion of the world, Terence ‘Bud’ f---ing Crawford!” Eminem yelled to the sold-out crowd, dapping up the fighter before he made his march toward the ring.

Em, dressed in all black with a gold chain around his neck, accompanied Crawford about halfway down to the ring and then gave him a pat on his shoulder as Crawford continued his slow walk to the center of the arena.

As for the fight itself, Crawford didn't miss his opportunity, cleaning Spence's clock with a ninth-round TKO, winning the undisputed welterweight championship in the process and improving his record to 40-0, with 31 KOs.

After the fight, Eminem was there to greet the new champ in the locker room.

"Just like I showed you!" Em told the 35-year-old as the two embraced, as shown in a video Eminem X'd on Sunday.

Eminem has been losing himself lately. He also performed his Oscar-winning 2002 smash with Ed Sheeran earlier this month, during a surprise appearance at Sheeran's Ford Field concert.

Eminem has long been a boxing fan, and he contributed several songs to the soundtrack of 2015's "Southpaw," starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a boxer getting his life back together.

