Artist Spotlight: Billy J

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Billy J

Sound: R&B

History: Detroiter Billy J is a singer, songwriter, producer, model and actor. He released his debut album "One Step Closer" in 2005. His latest album is a sultry 11-song collection titled "Black Tie Affair."

Next: See Billy J perform locally 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at the New Dodge Lounge, 8850 Jos Campau in Hamtramck and Aug. 12 at the Detroit Shipping Company, 474 Peterboro in Detroit, 7-10 p.m. Admission is free to both shows. For more information, visit caydenbrowndesigns.wixsite.com/billy-j-music.

Melody Baetens