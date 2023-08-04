Taylor Swift’s Eras era extended with new tour dates in US and Canada

Nardine Saad

Los Angeles Times

Hang on to those friendship bracelets, Swifties; Taylor Swift is firmly staying in her Eras tour era through 2024.

The superstar on Thursday announced another expansion of her massive stadium tour, adding 15 dates in North America next year, including a long-awaited six-night stint in Canada.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024,” the “Anti-Hero” singer tweeted and posted on Instagram. Eras tour vet Gracie Abrams will join Swift for the new shows, which begin in mid-October of next year and run through November.

The Grammy winner kicked off her sold-out Los Angeles tour stop Thursday, with six shows planned at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood – her longest stay in a single city so far. Experts estimate the weeklong run could bring as much as $150 million in spending to the area, a welcome figure in a local economy struck by Hollywood’s writers’ and actors’ strikes and a hotel workers’ strike that could affect visitors.

The Aug. 9 show at SoFi was meant to close out the U.S. leg of the tour, but given Swift’s latest announcement, it will do so only for now. The hitmaker next jets off for shows in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia and Europe through August 2024.

The tour will return to the United States in October 2024 with three shows in Miami, three in New Orleans, three in Indianapolis and six in Toronto. The Rogers Centre shows in Canada appear to mark the end of the ever-expanding tour – also for now.

The popularity of the 33-year-old’s music, her marketing savvy and her understanding of the modern digital news cycle have kept her at the forefront of the cultural conversation since the tour launched in March. The 44-song setlist includes a “surprise song” each night and often a celebrity guest.

The record-breaking road tour, teeming with viral moments, has provided a financial jolt to nearly every city it has stopped in and a legitimate 2.3-magnitude earthquake in Seattle last week.

More:Taylor Swift's two concerts brought 118,661 fans to Ford Field

The “Shake It Off” singer’s tour is expected to rake in more than $1 billion by the time it wraps next year. It already has transformed the American concert business with its sheer scale and ravenous fan demand, The Times reported. When tickets went on sale in November, Ticketmaster famously crashed under the pressure of millions of would-be customers, spurring a congressional antitrust investigation into the ticketing platform’s parent company, Live Nation Entertainment.