Travis Scott announces Detroit date on 'Utopia' tour

Travis Scott is bringing "Utopia" to Detroit.

The Houston rapper will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 27, promoters announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

Scott, 32, is touring behind his new album "Utopia." The album, his first since 2018's "Astroworld," debuted at No. 1 on this week's Billboard Top 200 albums chart with 496,000 first-week album-equivalent units.

The Little Caesars Arena show is the second date of the 24-city tour, which kicks off at Chicago's United Center on Sept. 25 and visits both stadiums and arenas before wrapping up at Miami's Kaseya Center on Nov. 27.

The tour is Scott's first since 10 people died and more than 100 others were injured during a crowd crush at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November 2021.

Scott's last local performance was at Little Caesars Arena in December 2018.

Travis Scott tour dates:

Sept. 25: Chicago, Ill. (United Center)

Sept. 27: Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)

Sept. 29: East Rutherford, NJ (MetLife Stadium)

Oct. 1: Boston, Mass. (TD Garden)

Oct. 4: Philadelphia, Penn. (Wells Fargo Center)

Oct. 5: Washington, DC (Capital One Arena)

Oct. 8: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)

Oct. 11: Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center)

Oct. 12: Raleigh, NC (PNC Arena)

Oct. 14: Orlando, Fla. (Amway Center)

Oct. 17: Dallas, Tex. (American Airlines Center)

Oct. 19: Houston, Tex. (Toyota Center)

Oct. 21: Oklahoma City, Okla. (Paycom Center)

Oct. 23: Denver, Colo. (Ball Arena)

Oct. 26: Phoenix, Ariz. (Footprint Center)

Oct. 28: Las Vegas, Nev. (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Oct. 30: Oakland, Calif. (Oakland Arena)

Nov. 4: Inglewood, Calif. (SoFi Stadium)

Nov. 7: Seattle, Wash. (Climate Pledge Arena)

Nov. 9: Vancouver, BC (Rogers Arena)

Nov. 12: Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)

Nov. 18: Austin, Tex. (Moody Center ATX)

Nov. 24: Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)

Nov. 27: Miami, Fla. (Kaseya Center)

