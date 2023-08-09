Artist Spotlight: Kimmie Horne

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Kimmie Horne

Sound: Jazz

History: This prolific Detroit-based performer has taken the stage at jazz clubs and festivals throughout Metro Detroit and beyond for decades. Horne's name is synonymous with jazz in Detroit. Her great aunt was legendary movie star Lena Horne and her uncle was Cleveland Horne of the Motown group Fantastic Four.

The latest: The 7th annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival returns this weekend on the front lawn at the Southfield Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen in Southfield. The Fantastic Four Group, Deon Yates and Freda Payne perform Friday night starting at 6 p.m. Horne herself headlines Saturday with a 9 p.m. set, and she’s preceded by Daryl Beebe, Smoke Jones, Luther Keith and Olivia Van Goor. The concert is free and parking is $10 cash; proceeds benefit Friends of the Southfield Public Arts. Guest are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, and food trucks will be onsite providing concessions.

"This festival has become a treasured tradition in our community,” Horne said in a media alert about the event, which will also pay homage to Martha Reeves this year. “It allows us to showcase the beauty of jazz and the immense talent that Detroit is known for worldwide. We invite everyone to join us for a weekend of exceptional music, cultural enrichment, and heartfelt connections."

Visit cityofsouthfield.com for more information on the event.

Melody Baetens