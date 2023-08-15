Al Green, legendary soul singer, to perform first area concert in more than a decade

Legendary soul singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Al Green will perform at Detroit's Fox Theatre on Nov. 24, venue officials announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 25 via Ticketmaster channels.

Green, 77, has been performing for more than five decades. His debut album, "Back Up Train," was released in 1967, and over the years he's scored hits with songs like "Let's Stay Together," which went to No. 1 in 1971, and the Top 10 charters "Look What You Done for Me," "I'm Still In Love With You," "You Ought to be With Me," "Call Me (Come Back Home)," "Here I Am (Come and Take Me)," "Sha-La-La (Make Me Happy)" and "Put a Little Love In Your Heart."

The singer's last studio album, "Lay it Down," was released in 2008.

The show marks Green's first area concert in more than a decade, since he performed at Ann Arbor's Hill Auditorium in July 2012.

