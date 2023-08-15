Lil Uzi Vert upsizes from Fox Theatre to Little Caesars Arena

Lil Uzi Vert's Oct. 25 concert at Detroit's Fox Theatre is being bumped up to Little Caesars Arena and moved to Dec. 3, venue officials announced Tuesday.

Ticketholders for the original show will be contacted about ticketing options for the new show, and tickets for the LCA show go on sale at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Dates for the 28-year-old Philadelphia rapper's 17-date Pink Tape Tour were first rolled out last month.

Uzi's "Pink Tape" was released in June and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

