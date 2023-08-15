Madonna announces makeup Little Caesars Arena date on Celebration Tour: See the itinerary

Madonna will perform at Little Caesars Arena on January 15, promoters announced Tuesday, a makeup date for her Aug. 5 concert which was scrapped after she came down with a bacterial infection that forced her to postpone her 40th anniversary Celebration Tour.

The date is part of a new tour itinerary rolled out by Madonna's team on Tuesday. It kicks off with four dates at London's O2 beginning Oct. 14 and continues in Europe through Dec. 6 before the 51-date North American run kicks off in Brooklyn, NY on Dec. 13.

The Detroit date, Madonna's first at Little Caesars Arena, falls between shows in Toronto and Montreal. Tickets for the originally scheduled concert will be honored at the new date.

The tour, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Michigan-born megastar's debut album, was due to launch July 15 in Vancouver, but was recalibrated after the Queen of Pop was rushed to the hospital in late June and spent several days in the ICU battling a bacterial infection.

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" Madonna wrote in a message to fans posted on social media last month.

In rescheduling the tour, a handful of concerts fell off the itinerary; shows in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix were canceled. Refunds for those dates will be issued.

Madonna's last Detroit concert was in Oct. 2015 at Joe Louis Arena. The singer's 2019 Madame X Tour skipped the Motor City.

North American dates for Madonna's Celebration Tour:

Dec. 13, 14, 16: Brooklyn (Barclays Center)

Dec. 18-19: Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena)

Jan. 8-9: Boston (TD Garden)

Jan. 11-12: Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)

Jan. 15: Detroit (Little Caesars Arena)

Jan. 18, 20: Montreal (Bell Centre)

Jan. 22-23: New York (Madison Square Garden)

Jan. 25: Philadelphia (Wells Fargo Center)

Jan. 29: New York (Madison Square Garden)

Feb. 1-2: Chicago (United Center)

Feb. 5: Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena)

Feb. 8: Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

Feb. 13: Saint Paul (Xcel Energy Center)

Feb. 17-18: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

Feb. 21: Vancouver (Rogers Arena)

Feb. 24: Sacramento (Golden 1 Center)

Feb. 27-28: San Francisco (Chase Center)

March 1-2: Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

March 4, 5, 7, 9, 11: Los Angeles (Kia Forum)

March 13: Palm Desert (Acrisure Arena)

March 16: Phoenix (Footprint Center)

March 19: Denver (Ball Arena)

March 24-25: Dallas (American Airlines Center)

March 28-29: Houston (Toyota Center)

April 1: Atlanta (State Farm Arena)

April 4: Tampa (Amalie Arena)

April 6-7: Miami (Kaseya Center)

April 14-15: Austin (Moody Center)

April 20, 21, 23, 24: Mexico City (Palacio De Los Deportes)

