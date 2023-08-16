Artist Spotlight: Tone & Niche reunite

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Tone and Niche

Lineup: Anthony Retka, guitar and vocals; Nicole Varga, violin and vocals; Nick White, bass; Roger Dutcher, drums; Rick Alan, organ.

Sound: Pop/rock, singer-songwriter, indie folk

History: Retka and Varga are "Tone and Niche," and started as a guitar-and-violin duo in 2003. The band added members, developed its sound and released handfuls of singles, EPs and albums. The outfit was a regular player in Detroit area clubs and festivals and also performed out of state often. In 2013, they put the breaks on Tone and Niche to focus on life and other projects.

Next: A Tone and Niche reunion is set for Saturday at one of Retka and Varga's favorite venues, the Lager House, 1254 Michigan Ave. in Corktown. Kate Hinote & the Disasters will open the show.

"It's been nothing more than a pleasure to reunite with old friends and old songs these past few months as we prepare for the gig. I cannot tell you how excited I am," said Retka in his newsletter, adding that they've been rehearsing for six months for Saturday's show, their first in 10 years. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show is set to start at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or at the door. Visit thelagerhouse.com for more details on the show, and toneandniche.com for more about the band.

Melody Baetens