Up, up and away: High-flying Pink soars above Comerica Park crowd at sold-out concert

Pop singer Pink took flight at Comerica Park on Wednesday night, flying through the air like Tinkerbell over a sold out, largely pink-clad crowd of 45,000 fans.

That's no metaphor. "I'm coming to see y'all in the back!" the acrobatic pop dynamo announced to the crowd, and come see them she did, hitting the sky over the stands, twirling and flipping and walking on the sky while performing her monster hit "So What" as fans whipped out their phones and captured the moment that was unlike anything the 23-year-old ballpark had ever seen.

It was the capper to an energetic, two-hour set of uplifting pop, performed in front of what was a record-setting crowd for a reserved seating concert at the Tigers' home, according to venue officials.

Pink, a 20-plus year pop veteran — her debut album was released just four months after the turn of the millennium — showed off her rock stardom and her rock moves over the course of some two dozen songs, opening the show with an impressive string of hits from her peak late '00s, early '10s period.

Those songs — opener "Get the Party Started," "Raise Your Glass," "Who Knew," "Just Like a Pill," "Try," "What About Us" — show off Pink at her best, a mix of strength and vulnerability, humor and toughness.

Her stage set was like a Las Vegas pool party, mixing pop kitsch and punk flair. There was an oversize ice cream cone with spikes on it on the stage, dolphins with mohawks on the gigantic video screens, and neon flamingo scooters that her dancers rode out onto the catwalk. (Somewhere, Katy Perry is checking to see if someone raided her prop closet.)

Pink, 43, was at the center of it all, and she was upside down above the stage just moments after her arrival. She entered through a giant mouth fixed to the stop of the stage, and while suspended from a bungee cord, she dropped down to the stage below.

Flipping while singing (and panting afterward, so you know the vocals were real and her mic was live), there was never a moment when the singer, whose given name is Alecia Moore, didn't look like the happiest person on stage, and in all of Comerica Park. Even when she was dodging bugs, which was most of the night, her giddiness shined through, as did her talent, her natural charisma and her stage presence.

During "Try," she made her way to both sides of the large stage, climbing over a barrier to get as close to the fans as possible. You got the picture she would have jumped into the stands and even climbed a foul pole if she could have.

She had several mom moments on stage, including enjoying opening up a pack of Twizzlers on stage, eating one and tossing the rest into the crowd, commenting that on stage was the only place she could eat candy without having to share it with her kids.

She also played proud mama, duetting with her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, on "Cover Me in Sunshine," a song from Pink's 2021 live album, "All I Know So Far: Setlist."

