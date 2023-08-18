Lizzo’s Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers stand by the singer amid misconduct allegations

Carlos De Loera

Los Angeles Times

Lizzo’s tour dancers, known as the Big Grrrl and Big Boiii Dancers, have come out to support the “Truth Hurts” singer amid workplace misconduct allegations.

“We had the time of our lives on The Special Tour. We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent,” the dancers wrote Thursday on Instagram. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the greatest lessons and blessings that we could possibly ask for.”

The post comes less than three weeks after three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a lawsuit against the body-positive singer alleging sexual harassment and hostile working conditions.

“Thank you to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl and Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love,” the current dancers continued. “You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our passion with a purpose! Not only for us, but for women and all people breaking barriers.”

The dancers’ message came several days after Beyoncé gave a shout-out to Lizzo while performing “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” in Atlanta on Monday night. The nod happened after the “Single Ladies” singer left out Lizzo’s name while performing the remix at a Boston show on Aug. 1, the day the lawsuit was filed.

When it was time to call out Lizzo’s name during the track at this week’s concert, Beyoncé yelled out, “Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!”

In an Aug. 3 Instagram post, Lizzo countered what she said were “false allegations” and “sensationalized stories” leveled against her by her former employees by defending her work ethic and standards.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” Lizzo wrote. “With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

The Grammy winner added that she didn’t want people to see her as a victim but did want folks to know she was “not the villain that people and the media have portrayed” recently.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight,” Lizzo continued. “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this.”