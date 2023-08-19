LL Cool J knocks 'em out at Little Caesars with hip-hop's OGs

LL Cool J proved yet again to be a G.O.A.T. of hip-hop Friday night at Little Caesars Arena, where some of the biggest names of rap collectively showcased the undying spirit and vibrancy of the hip-hop industry.

In celebration of 50 years of hip-hop culture, LL Cool J, Ice-T, Common and several other notable artists hit the Little Caesars stage in Detroit to bring to life the unstoppable nature of the decades-spanning movement.

In a sparkly gray jumpsuit and gold chains thumping on his chest, LL Cool J radiated the heat of his lyrics. Since his freshman album — 1985's "Radio" — he's given the world a versatile mixtape of music, from such hits as "All I Have" to "Mama Said Knock You Out," which he performed Friday night with confidence and edge. Even more influential, he coined one of the most important phrases of the time: "G.O.A.T" (Greatest of All Time); and Friday night, he was simply that.

LL rounded out the show with "I Need Love," "I Can't Live Without My Radio" and "Jack The Ripper." These early influential songs catered to all who came Friday night, from new to older generations of hip-hop lovers. The night finally ended with one of his strongest songs to date: "Rock the Bells."

The crowd drew in the best of Detroit, with a generation of fans who’ve seen the rise of Friday’s talent during the '80s and '90s rap movement.

Bucket hats, gold chains and jumpsuits were all the rave, transporting the venue back to the pinnacle of the hip-hop era. Most of the 20,000 fans in the venue found it impossible to sit idly, and for good reason. The bumping music made it irresistible for a night of on-your-feet grooving. A thundering roar of excitement treated every song, so temporary hearing loss afterward was a good sign of a night enjoyed.

Ahead of LL Cool J came another highly influential rap figure with a stellar discography and an impressively juggled high-profile acting career: Common. He brought high energy and emotion to the stage with a bouncing performance — quite literally — and a set in remembrance of Detroit native rap legend J Dilla. Common’s act brought full circle the celebration of rap legends. While the Chicago musician doesn't always fit the trends of rap, his albums have consistently hit gold-selling reach, and Friday night proved just that. With songs such as "The Light," the crowd could not stop singing along.

Ice-T, meanwhile, needed no introduction. The iconic West Coast rapper paved the way for a bold take on rap, with which he spewed some of the best lyrically articulated social commentary of the show. He also brought to stage hit songs of the late '80s and early '90s, such as "6 'n the Mornin'" and "O.G. Original Gangster."

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, a Cleveland native group with a unique melody, surprisingly stole part of Friday night's show. The crew dominated the mid-'90s era of hip-hop with their early album, "E. 1999 Eternal," and captured the crowd’s attention, too.

The first act and the backbone for all the performances at Friday’s show was none other than the Roots. As one of the most progressive and contemporary hip-hop/rap groups to date, the Roots were a refreshing opening with their elevated use of live instruments and genre-bending creativity. The lead MC of the group and the entire show, Tarik Luqmaan Trotter, spit some of the cleanest bars while the band simultaneously played and danced across the stage.

Other noteworthy names from tonight that unified the show included MC Lyte, DJ Z-Trip and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Each artist played their part in revealing the dynamic nature of rap through the years with either unparallel lyricism or turntable talent.

Under one roof, fans watched some of the most influential musicians perform a show larger than just Friday's event. The celebration was a rare glimpse into the golden era of hip-hop that brought forth some of the greatest mic prodigies this genre has ever seen.

And at a time when rap has moved to a new sound and direction, this was a much-needed ode to the legends who have shaped hip-hop’s innovative trajectory.