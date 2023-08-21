'Motor City Rocks 2023' pays homage to WLLZ Detroit's Wheels

In honor of iHeartMedia Detroit's 106.7 WLLZ rock legacy, the radio station will release a new vinyl album, "Motor City Rocks 2023."

The exclusive 500-copy limited edition album was created in collaboration with Sound City Music producers and manufactured at Third Man Pressing in Detroit, according to a press release. Beginning Friday, people can find the album at metro area record stores.

The album will include music from Mark Farner, the Reefermen, Halloween, Cadillac Kidz, Tino G's, Dumpster Machine and more. The album will also feature a new version of "Common Ground" from Rhythm Crops and a live performance of Ted Nugent's "Queen of the Forest" that was recorded in 1988 at Detroit's Cobo Hall.

“There is no shortage of great rock bands in the Motor City. We released an album last year and had such a great response from our listeners and demand from record stores we thought, let's do it again. The names on this album are legendary,” said Doug Podell, PM Drive host for 106.7 WLLZ Detroit’s Wheels, in the press release.

There also will be a series of showcase concerts in October featuring all the bands on the album: Oct. 6, Cadieux Cafe; Oct. 7 at Saint Andrew's Hall; and Oct. 21 at Harpos Concert Theatre. Times were not announced.

“Detroit has such a rich rock n’ roll history and we’re proud to once again showcase some of the best the Motor City has to offer,” said Casey Krukowski, program director for 106.7 WLLZ Detroit’s Wheels, in the press release.