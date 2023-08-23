Artist Spotlight: Damon Fletcher

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Damon Fletcher

Sound: R&B and hip-hop

History: Inspired by music stars like Usher and LL Cool J, Fletcher is a Detroit native who put out his debut video, “Hustle with a Purpose” featuring the Crushboys, during the pandemic. This year Fletcher released his first EP titled "24 the EP," which he worked on with producer Zaytoven, who has won a Grammy Award for his work with Usher.

Fletcher says his music is high energy that you can dance to or use to stay motivated in the gym.

"Lyrically, I like to keep things positive and encourage people of all ages through music," he said. "Often you hear a lot of songs with negative lyrics and people say they just listen because of the beat. I decided to go in a different direction to try to encourage people to chase their goals."

Next: Fletcher is currently working on releasing his second EP. Learn more and hear his music at damonfletcher.com.

Melody Baetens