Travis Scott announces December Detroit date on Circus Maximus Tour

Travis Scott has announced a Dec. 12 date at Little Caesars Arena on his Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour, promoters announced Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday via Ticketmaster channels. A $2 cut of every ticket sold will go toward the rapper's Cactus Jack Foundation, which benefits youth in Scott's hometown of Houston, according to a tour release.

The 28-date tour kicks off Oct. 11 in Charlotte and wraps Dec. 29 in Toronto. The Detroit date falls in between a Dec. 10 show in Philadelphia and a Dec. 15 concert in Chicago.

Tour dates were initially announced earlier this month but were pulled immediately, along with a timeline for ticket sales. The tour marks the 32-year-old hitmaker's first outing since since 10 people died and more than 100 others were injured during a crowd crush at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November 2021.

Scott's latest album, "Utopia," was released last month. The set, his first since 2018's "Astroworld," debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart with 496,000 first-week album-equivalent units and has spent four weeks at the top of the chart.

Scott's last local performance was a roof-shaker at Little Caesars Arena in December 2018.

