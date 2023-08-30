Artist Spotlight: DJ Minx

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: DJ Minx

Sound: Electronic music, techno, house

History: Known as Detroit's First Lady of Wax, DJ Minx started learning her craft in the late 1980s, and has been a central figure in the city's electronic music scene over the past four decades. In addition to having a residency at storied techno club Motor in Hamtramck, she's also has long-running radio shows on WGPR and CJAM and has been part of the Movement festival since its inception more than 20 years ago.

Now: It's been a busy year for this Detroit trailblazer, having released the new single "D-Town" earlier this month on her recently relaunched Women on Wax record label. The track was released alongside two remixes, one from Kevin Saunderson's Detroit trio Inner City and a second from Byron the Aquarius.

"I've found my musical style and I'm delivering another round of it to you in this release. I was born and raised in the D, and we are family all around this city,” Minx said in a release about the track. “I created 'D-Town' for my love of Detroit, the people, its history and culture. I hope you feel it like I do."

Next: Minx has dates booked all around the globe, from Friday's appearance at the ARC Music Festival in Chicago to German, Malta and elsewhere next month. Her next Detroit appearance is Oct. 14 at the Spot Light, 2905 Beaufait in Detroit. Keep up with DJ Minx at djminx.us.

Melody Baetens