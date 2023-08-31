Playboi Carti reschedules Little Caesars Arena date to 2024

Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti has rescheduled his upcoming tour to 2024, including an upcoming date at Little Caesars Arena, his team announced Thursday.

The "Magnolia" rapper was set to play the downtown arena Oct. 4 but that show has been moved to Feb. 8. Tickets for the original show will be honored at the new date, according to a tour release.

No reason was given for the change. The tour will now launch in Dublin in November and will hit North America beginning in January, with Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang as openers.

The 26-year-old's third studio album, the follow-up to 2020's "Whole Lotta Red," is due out this year.

