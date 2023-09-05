Motown diva Diana Ross sings 'Happy Birthday' to Beyoncé in L.A., Bey calls her 'Queen'

Diana Ross surprised Beyoncé during her concert in Los Angeles on Monday, serenading her with a rendition of "Happy Birthday" and leading the crowd of 60,000 in song.

The Motown diva first hit the stage and performed her 1975 hit "Love Hangover," a regular inclusion in the Renaissance Tour setlist, though not usually performed by Ross herself. Beyoncé ran onto the stage and embraced Ross, who then toasted the singer's special day.

"I'm here to celebrate Beyoncé's birthday," Ross, 79, told the crowd at SoFi Stadium. "We want to ask you to put all of your flashlights in the air — high in the air, everybody. We want you to sing 'Happy Birthday' with me, are you ready?"

In video from the show, Beyoncé can be seen beaming and holding Ross' hand.

"Thank you so much. You are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross!" Beyoncé told the crowd. "There would be no me without you, and thank you so much for all your sacrifices, your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening the doors for me."

"You sang happy birthday to me, so I wanted to sing it to you," Ross tells her. In 2019, Beyoncé sang "Happy Birthday" to Ross on her 75th birthday at a party in L.A.

"Queen!" Beyoncé responds. "Give it up for the queen!"

The show was Beyoncé's third of three concerts at SoFi Stadium, and also featured a guest spot from Kendrick Lamar.

The Renaissance Tour, which hit Ford Field in July, continues Sept. 11 in Vancouver, before returning to the U.S. later this month, including two stops in the singer's hometown of Houston.

The tour is scheduled to wrap Oct. 1 in Kansas City.

