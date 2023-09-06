Artist Spotlight: Hala

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Hala

Live line up: Ian Ruhala, vocals and guitar; Arman Bonislawski, guitar; Andrew Pawelski, backing vocals and bass guitar; Kris Hermann, drums.

Sound: Indie rock, alternative

History: Songwriter and producer Ian Ruhala — originally from Oxford, Michigan, but now based in Ferndale — calls his solo act Hala a "borderless alt-indie project." He uses a variety of recording techniques and influences from the 1960s through modern day. Ruhala has handfuls of singles, albums, demos and other releases out on his Bandcamp page, including "Wait Forever," a polished, jangly and impatient love song released last month.

Next: Hala performs live with friends Ohly and Jackamo Friday at El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Hwy. in southwest Detroit. The show celebrates the release of indie folk singer-songwriter Ohly's new album "Miracle." Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20. All ages are welcome. Hear Hala's music at halaband.bandcamp.com. Learn more about Friday's show at elclubdetroit.com.

Melody Baetens