Detroit’s hard rock and metal scene gathers to honor a music super fan and friend

Rob Cedar was known as a friendly giant; a tall, long-haired metal fan and musician who seemed to be at every heavy rock show in town.

Following Cedar’s unexpected death last month, friends and fellow musicians are gathering at two Hamtramck venues Sunday afternoon to pay homage and raise funds for his young daughter. The event is titled “Right On Fest” in reference to one of Cedar’s favorite positive sayings.

Twenty-five rock, fuzz, garage, stoner and metal bands will perform in Cedar’s honor Sunday at both Small's Bar and the Sanctuary. Doors for both venues open at 2 p.m. There will be barbecue cuisine on hand and raffles to raise funds for Cedar’s family.

Friends say Cedar, 54, was a supportive structure not just as a music fan who bought tickets and merchandise, but who encouraged others to showcase their talents.

“Rob Cedar was an awesome part of the music community and a prime example of what it should be about: positivity and support,” said Rob Nowak, drummer of heavy rock band Against the Grain. Nowak said his band, which hasn’t played a show in more than four years, was toying with the idea of having a reunion date earlier this summer.

“When we saw this event (for Cedar), I called the guys and they were instantly in,” Nowak told The Detroit News, adding that it felt important for the band to get back on stage together for a good cause rather than a typical reunion show. Against the Grain amassed a good following during the 2010s both locally and on the road. Reuniting should certainly draw a crowd.

“Against the Grain would never have gotten close to as far as we did without the support of Detroit, so it makes the most sense to spread that support right back.”

Admission to Sunday’s concerts are a $20 donation at either venue. Small’s is located at 10339 Conant in Hamtramck and Sanctuary is less than half a mile west at 2932 Caniff. Visit facebook.com/events/3148646175438885 for more details including how to donate directly to Cedar’s family.