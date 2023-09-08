End of summer fun: DSO offers glimpse of new season ahead

Talk about a perfect end of summer combo: the beach and classical music.

Both came together Friday afternoon as several members of the DSO gathered at The Beach on Campus Martius Friday afternoon to preview the 2023-2024 season. The concert was free and open to the public. The first 100 guests also got vouchers to attend a DSO performance for free.

The DSO's new season kicks off the Sept. 20-21 with a concert film of "Ghostbusters."

Friday's concert isn't the first time the DSO and some of its musicians have hit the road to preview what's ahead. In 2022, several musicians performed on the QLine as it rolled downtown.