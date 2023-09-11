Aerosmith postpones Detroit show until January after Steven Tyler damages vocal cords

Aerosmith’s Peace Out farewell tour at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 18 has been rescheduled to Jan. 29 after lead singer Steven Tyler sustained vocal cord damage during a recent concert, according to the band and venue operator 313 Presents.

All tickets for the Sept. 18 performance will be honored for the new date.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler said in a statement posted on the social media site X, formerly Twitter. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's self-titled debut album. The band has sold more than 150 million albums worldwide and has produced several classic rock staples, from "Dream On" to "Sweet Emotion" to "Walk This Way." The band hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart just once, with its 1998 ballad "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," which was included in soundtrack for the film "Armageddon."

Aerosmith's last Metro Detroit concert was September 2014.

