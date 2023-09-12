Country legend George Strait sets 2024 stadium concert date in Detroit

After a record breaking concert year, Ford Field has lined up its first concert of 2024: Country music legend George Strait will play the downtown stadium on July 13, venue officials announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 22 via Strait's website, GeorgeStrait.com. A pre-sale for American Express holders starts at 10 a.m. Friday.

Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will join Strait at the show, part of a nine date 2024 stadium run which kicks off May 4 in Indianapolis and also includes stadium dates in Jacksonville (May 11), Ames, Iowa (May 25), Charlotte (June 1), East Rutherford, N.J. (June 8), Salt Lake City (June 29), Chicago (July 20) and Las Vegas (Dec. 7).

The Detroit concert will mark the 71-year-old's first area visit in 10 years, since a Feb. 2014 concert at the Palace of Auburn Hills. That date was part of his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour, which also featured support from Little Big Town.

agraham@detroitnews.com