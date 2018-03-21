Detroit Music Awards to honor Sponge, Allee Willis and Melvin Davis

In addition to the award show, the annual Detroit Music Awards celebration at the Fillmore Detroit pays homage to some of the city’s legendary music-makers. This year on May 4, the Detroit Music Awards Foundation will honor Tony- and Grammy-award winning songwriter Allee Willis, soul legend Melvin Davis and 1990s rockers Sponge. The latter two will perform at the awards show. Celebrating their gold-certified debut album “Rotting Pinata,” this will be the Sponge’s first time playing with the original lineup since 1994. The DMAs will also have live performances by rapper Kash Doll, folk/rockers Frontier Ruckus and more. Tickets to the event, $22.50, are available at LiveNation.com. While Willis isn’t slated to perform at the DMAs, 313Presents announced this week that the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee will bring her show “Allee Willis Loves Detroit” to the City Theatre on May 18 and 19. Tickets, $45, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at 313Presents.com or at the Little Caesars Arena box office.

Third Man will release Supremes rarities on vinyl on April 6

Jack White’s Third Man Records announced Wednesday that the label would release The Supremes’ “Supreme Rarities: Motown Lost & Found,” a four-platter LP that includes 45 songs by the vocal group that were previously never-before-released on vinyl. The collection, which was released on CD 10 years ago, includes rare tracks, outtakes and live recordings. It will be available directly from Third Man and in record stores on April 6. Pre-orders are available at thirdmanstore.com.

Fred Savage accused of harassment, assault on ‘Grinder’ set

A co-worker has accused actor Fred Savage of harassing and assaulting female crew members on set of the Fox comedy “The Grinder.” TMZ reports that a lawsuit filed by Youngjoo Hwang alleges that Savage created a hostile work environment, berated her, and physically assaulted her in 2015. Hwang said Savage had a reputation for being verbally abusive to female crew members. In a statement to Page Six, Savage denied the accusations calling them “completely without merit and absolutely untrue.”

Steven Seagal denies abuse claims

In related news, actor Steven Seagal says the two women accusing him of rape and sexual assault — Regina Simons and Faviola Dadis — are lying. Seagal’s lawyer, Anthony Falangetti, said the accounts of both women are “completely fictitious” and they are a “disservice to women who are victimized because of real predators.” Simons said Seagal raped her 25 years ago, and Dadis alleges that the actor sexually assaulted her in 2002 during an audition at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

