​​​​​​​Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested for federal charges

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested for federal racketeering and firearms chargers and is in federal custody, according to several reports. Two associates of the 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, were also arrested, including his recently-fired manager. Tekashi, known for his prominent face tattoos, was already on probation for creating sexually-explicit videos featuring a 13-year-old girl in 2015. Earlier this month he posted a video saying he “fired everybody” and canceled his American tour.

Paris Hilton and fiancé break up

Paris Hilton has broken up with her fiancé, actor and model Chris Zylka, TMZ reports. The pair got engaged at the beginning of this year during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, after dating for about a year. Sources close to the couple say things just moved too fast and Hilton wishes him the best.

Frances Taylor Davis, first wife of Miles Davis, has died

The family of Frances Taylor Davis has confirmed she died Saturday morning at age 89. Davis is known as the first wife of music legend Miles Davis. The Chicago native was a dancer and actress, and graced the cover of the jazz trumpeter’s 1961 album “Someday My Prince Will Come.” According to an obituary in Essence, Frances Taylor Davis left her musician husband in 1965 after only five years of marriage, but they didn’t divorce until 1968. Miles Davis, who was married twice after Frances, died in 1991.

Tuesday's birthdays

Joe Biden, 76

Joe Walsh, 71

Ming-Na Wen, 55

Joel McHale, 47

Dierks Bentley, 43

Future, 35



