Casey Kasem’s widow and children point fingers on ’48 Hours’

Following the death of broadcasting legend Casey Kasem four years ago, there was a public and heated family feud between his adult children and his widow, Jean Kasem. She will give her version of Kasem’s final days on CBS' “48 Hours: The Mysterious Death of Casey Kasem” airing 10 p.m. Saturday. In a trailer for the episode, Kasem’s daughter Kerri Kasem is on camera saying “Jean killed my father.” “What she did led to his death,” she said, accusing Jean of isolating and torturing her father. Also in the trailer, Jean Kasem turns the blame on them and says the family’s accusations are lies. It was reported that the Detroit native died at age 82 of complications from a Parkinsons-like disease. His estate was valued between $80-$100 million.

Kim Porter's cause of death 'deferred'

An autopsy didn't reveal much about the death of model Kim Porter. A former girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs and mother of three of his children, Porter was found dead in her California home Thursday. A statement from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner explained that "the cause of death was deferred pending additional tests." She was 47. TMZ reports that Combs is planning an elaborate funeral for her in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia, with her casket in a horse-drawn carriage.

Preferred seats for Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on sale Friday

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the first Jazzy Nights series spring and summer 2019 at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, formerly Chene Park, in Detroit. The Wednesday Jazzy Nights Series will kick off June 5 and will include Brian Culbertson, Will Downing, Najee, Black Violin, Jonathan Butler, Kirk Whalum and others. Season tickets are $268. Also on sale Friday are Personal Seat Licenses, which allows music lovers to secure their preferred seat for all paid 2019 concerts at the venue. For the cost of each personal seat, $500, license holders will have first dibs on purchasing that seat for each concert up to three weeks before the show. Tickets for UB40 on Aug. 2 will go on sale Friday. Buy tickets via Ticketmaster.com or at the venue’s box office at 2600 Atwater in Detroit. Call (313) 393-0292.

Brian Regan, Ed Asner, Loni Love and more to headline Gilda’s LaughFest

Headliners have been announced for the annual Gilda’s LaughFest, a Grand Rapids comedy festival and fundraiser for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, a cancer support community named after late comedian Gilda Radner. Brian Regan will headline the affair's signature event, and other headliners include Ed Asner, Ali Wong, Detroit’s own Loni Love, Brad Upton, Jo Koy, Nate Bargatze and Matt Bellassai. The festival is March 7-17 and includes more than 200 free and ticketed events at 40 venues throughout the Grand Rapids area. Visit laughfestgr.org.

