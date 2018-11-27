Stan Lee created superheroes who had less than super private lives and personalities. (Photo: Matt Sayles / AP)

Stan Lee cause of death revealed

Heart failure and breathing issues were behind the death of comic hero creator Stan Lee, TMZ reports. Responsible for much of the Marvel Universe, Lee died Nov. 12 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at age 95. According to the death certificate obtained by TMZ, Lee was cremated and his ashes were given to his daughter.

'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator died at 57

Stephen Hillenburg, best known as the creator for the cartoon favorite "SpongeBob SquarePants," has died at age 57. According to the Associated Press, the Nickelodeon network said Hillenburg died Monday of Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS. Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, movies and a Broadway show.

Frankenmuth matriarch celebrates 97th birthday

Dorothy Zehnder, the hard-working matriarch of the Bavarian Inn Restaurant in Frankenmuth is celebrating her 97th birthday Saturday. This year also marked her 70th year working at the popular 130-year-old German restaurant, which is known for its chicken dinners. Fans and guests are invited to send Zehnder e-mail birthday greetings to events@bavarianinn.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

