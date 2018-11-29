Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston in 2004. (Photo: Amanda Edwards, Getty Images)

Bobby Brown sues over Whitney Houston documentary

Bobby Brown is suing Showtime and the BBC over a 2017 documentary about his late wife, Whitney Houston, Page Six reports. He says the film used more than a half hour of footage of him and his children without his permission. “Brown never signed or executed a release for the airing of the material that appears in the film,” reads the lawsuit. The suit also lists the estate of Bobbi Kristina Brown – Brown and Houston’s daughter – as a plaintiff. The lawsuit seeks more than $2 million in damages.

Stevie Wonder plans to help California fire victims

Music legend Stevie Wonder announced Tuesday that his Dec. 9 benefit concert at the Staples Center in Los Angles will help the firefighters, first responders and those impacted by the catastrophic California wildfires. “We have to do our best to raise money for those that have been so less fortunate, for those that have lost dreams, lost their homes,” he said, reports the Associated Press. “I am very happy to do this again this year but very, very, very excited to do something to help those in a bigger sense the less fortunate.” Those attending the concert, billed "The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music," are being asked to bring an unwrapped toy or other gift. Nearly 90 people were killed in the massive wildfires, and thousands have been displaced from their homes, the AP reports.

Comedian Amy Schumer plans clothing line launch

Comedian, writer and actor Amy Schumer is launching Le Cloud, a brand of “wardrobe essentials,” next month at Saks Off 5th exclusively. The 28-piece collection hits racks Dec. 13 and includes sizes 0-20 (or XS-XXL). “Getting dressed has always been really stressful for me. I never had that thing where I knew how to put together a good outfit that I felt great in,” Schumer told Women’s Wear Daily. “I was more apt to take myself out of the equation and dress way down so that people knew I wasn’t even trying.” Le Cloud is a collaboration between Schumer and her stylist Leesa Evans.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Thursday's Birthdays

Howie Mandel, 63

Don Cheadle, 54

Anna Faris, 42

Chadwick Boseman, 41

The Game, 39

