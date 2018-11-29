The actor will perform at Little Caesars Arena on June 24; tickets go on sale Dec. 7

Hugh Jackman starred as P.T. Barnum in “The Greatest Showman.” (Photo: Twentieth Century Fox)

Actor and entertainer Hugh Jackman is heading to Little Caesars Arena on his upcoming world tour.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The "Greatest Showman" star will perform at the downtown arena on June 24 as part of his "The Man. The Music. The Show" outing, tour officials announced Thursday.

And just what, you ask, will Wolverine be doing? He will be accompanied by a live orchestra and will be performing songs from "The Greatest Showman," "Les Misérables" and more, according to a tour release.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at HughJackmanTheShow.com.

Detroit is one of 20 cities the Academy Award-nominated actor will be visiting on his tour, which kicks off June 18 in Houston and wraps July 20 in Los Angeles.

Hugh Jackman's tour is coming to Detroit. (Photo: AEG Presents)

Jackman filmed the 2011 robot boxing tale "Real Steel" in and around the Detroit area.

