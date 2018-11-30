Also news on Netflix's "Daredevil" and Tom Hanks

Writer/director, Bo Burnham, introduces his film "Eighth Grade" to the Michigan Theater crowd, Thursday night, May 31, 2018, in Ann Arbor. Burnham's film was part of the Cinetopia Film Festival taking place until June 10th in Ann Arbor and Detroit. (Photo: Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News)

'Eighth Grade' leads DFCS nominees

The middle school coming-of-age comedic drama "Eighth Grade" led all nominees for the Detroit Film Critics Society's Best of 2018 awards, garnering nine nominations including Best Picture, Best Director (Bo Burnham), Best Actress (Elsie Fisher), Best Supporting Actor (Josh Hamilton) and Breakthrough (for both Burnham and Fisher). "A Star is Born" followed with six nominations, while both "The Favourite" and "Vice" garnered five nominations apiece. The Best Picture race sees "Eighth Grade" squaring off with "A Quiet Place," "Roma," "Green Book" and "First Reformed." Final winners will be named Monday. The DFCS is comprised of 21 film critics from Metro Detroit. A full list of the group's nominees can be seen at detroitfilmcritics.com.

'Daredevil' canceled

"Daredevil" is done at Netflix. The Marvel superhero series was axed by the network this week, the company announced in a statement. That makes the drama starring Charlie Cox the third Marvel series to be ousted at Netflix in recent weeks, following "Iron First" and "Luke Cage," leaving "Jessica Jones" and "The Punisher" as the remaining Marvel titles on the streaming service. "We are tremendously proud of ('Daredevil's') last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note," Netflix officials said in a statement. "While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel."

Hanks might join 'Pinocchio'

Tom Hanks is in talks to star in Disney's live-action remake of "Pinocchio," Variety reports. Hanks would play Geppetto in the film, which will be helmed by "Paddington" director Paul King. Hanks already has a big 2019 lined up: He'll play Fred Rogers in the untitled Mr. Rogers movie, he'll star in the WWII pic "Greyhound" and he'll reprise the voice of Woody in "Toy Story 4."

