American Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson speaks during the Onward18 Conference in this October 23, 2018 file photo. Tyson will be investigated by Fox and National Geographic Networks after allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled against him. (Photo: Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Onward18, file)

New York – Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will be investigated by Fox and National Geographic Networks after allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled against him.

Patheos.com published accounts from two women who say that Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner with them. Tyson was host of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” on Fox in 2014 and a new edition of the series was to air on National Geographic next year.

In a statement the producers of “Cosmos” said: “The credo at the heart of ‘Cosmos’ is to follow the evidence wherever it leads. The producers of ‘Cosmos’ can do no less in this situation.”

They said they will conduct a thorough investigation. Meanwhile Fox and National Geographic say they only recently learned of the allegations and were reviewing the allegations.

Besides numerous TV appearances, Tyson is also the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/people/2018/11/30/neil-degrasse-tyson-investigated-sexual-misconduct/38650231/