Detroit musician, songwriter and filmmaker Phil Elam. (Photo: Barry Ryan)

Local musician donates proceeds to Pittsburgh Synagogue

Detroit musician and songwriter Phil Elam is donating streaming proceeds from his single “Love is Louder” to the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a tragic mass shooting took place earlier this fall. Elam said he will donate all funds earned from Spotify, where his song recently placed No. 1 on one of the streaming service’s pop playlists. “There is so much that needs to be done to help the healing in society. This is only a small part,” Elam said in a press release. “I hope in time to do much more.”

Kevin Hart will host the Oscars

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart will be the host of the 2019 Academy Award ceremony, he announced on social media Tuesday. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences followed up with a tweet that confirmed his news and welcomed him "to the family." “I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time,” Hart wrote. “I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now." The Oscars, which have been hosted by Jimmy Kimmel the past two years, will be broadcast on ABC Feb. 24.

Cardi B says she and husband Offset are 'not together'

Rapper Cardi B calmly and openly addressed her fans via Instagram about the status of her relationship with husband, fellow rapper Offset of the hip-hop group Migos. "It's nobody's fault, I guess we just grew out of love. But we're not together anymore," she said to her 36.6 million followers, adding that it might take time to "get a divorce." Cardi, who gave birth to their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July, said she and Offset have a lot of love for each other and assured that they're really good friends and business partners.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Thursday's birthdays

Tom Hulce, 65

Steven Wright, 63

Judd Apatow, 51

Larry and Laurent Bourgeois, 30

Stormi Henley, 28

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/people/2018/12/05/grapevine-local-musician-donates-proceeds-pittsburgh-synagogue/2207699002/