Woody Allen (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Woman says she had affair with Woody Allen when she was a teen

Model Babi Christina Engelhardt said she had a secret eight-year affair with film director Woody Allen in the 1970s when she was 16 and he was 41. She told the Hollywood Reporter that she gave him her number after seeing him at the famous Elaine's restaurant in New York City. According to the article, she told Allen she was still in high school, and that their relationship became physical before before she turned the legal age of 17. Engelhardt said she chose now to talk about the relationship because she thought she could "provide a perspective," she said. "I'm not attacking Woody ... This is not 'bring down this man.' I'm talking about my love story. This made me who I am. I have no regrets." Allen declined to comment for the story.

Jeff Bridges to receive the Cecil B. deMille Award at Golden Globes

The 76th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will include a special honor for 69-year-old actor Jeff Bridges. He'll receive the Cecil B. deMille Award for his lasting impact on the world of entertainment. Bridges was first nominated for a Golden Globe in 1984 for is role in "Starman." He's been nominated five times in all, and one once for 2009's "Crazy Heart." He also won the Academy Award that year for the same role. The Golden Globes will be broadcast live on NBC on Jan. 6. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are hosting.

Actor Adam Devine stops by Dime Store

Actor and comedian Adam Devine was spotted in downtown Detroit over the weekend. He had a meal at the Dime Store restaurant inside the Chrysler House. The restaurant posted a photo of the "Workaholics" star with an employee. The post said Devine was a "super nice guy."

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Tuesday's Birthdays

Cicely Tyson, 94

Keith Richards, 75

Steven Spielberg, 72

Brad Pitt, 55

Katie Holmes, 40

Christina Aguilera, 38

