Greta Van Fleet turns concerts into food drives

Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet are turning their three sold-out Fox Theatre shows into food drives for those in need. The Grammy Award-winning band is asking fans who have snagged tickets for their Dec. 27, 29 or 30 concerts to bring with them canned goods to drop off at the venue. The food will be donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank.

Alfonso Ribeiro sues Fortnite over the ‘Carlton dance’

The joyful dance that Alfonso Ribeiro did while starring on the 1990s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has the actor feeling not-so-joyful now that his moves have been swiped by the game Fortnite. Called "Fresh emote," Ribeiro says the popular video game by Epic is ripping off his famous moves and intellectual property without permission. “Epic has earned record profits off of downloadable content in the game, including emotes like “Fresh,” his attorney David Hecht said in a statement. “Yet Epic has failed to compensate or even ask permission from Mr. Ribeiro for the use of his likeness and iconic intellectual property.” The popular online game has over 200 million users and has been criticized for stealing dance moves before. Hip-hop artist 2 Milly has sued Epic saying one of the dances resembles his "Milly Rock Dance," and Chance the Rapper has also called out Fortnite, saying the game profits off the hip-hop community's creativity.

Advertisers ditch Tucker Carlson after remarks

Recent remarks about immigrants have gotten Fox News host Tucker Carlson in hot water with advertisers. The conservative talking head said immigrants could make the United States "poorer and dirtier." Following that statement, some advertisers decided to pull their support of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," including NerdWallet and Pacific Life insurance, the Associated Press reports.

